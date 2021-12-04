The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund (SRV) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.12 on December 31st

The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund (NYSE:SRV) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the investment management company on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 10th.
The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 36.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years.
The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund stock opened at $30.44 on Friday. The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund has a 12-month low of $20.96 and a 12-month high of $35.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.88 and a 200 day moving average of $30.51.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG grew its stake in The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 17.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,343 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 27.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 150,546 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,443,000 after purchasing an additional 32,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 200.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,231 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 4,828 shares during the last quarter.
The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund Company Profile
The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to obtain a high after-tax total return from a combination of capital appreciation and current income. The company was founded on May 23, 2007 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.
