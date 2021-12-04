The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund (SRV) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.12 on December 31st

The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund (NYSE:SRV) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the investment management company on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 10th.

The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 36.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

Get The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund alerts:

The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund stock opened at $30.44 on Friday. The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund has a 12-month low of $20.96 and a 12-month high of $35.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.88 and a 200 day moving average of $30.51.

In other The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 13,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.46 per share, for a total transaction of $438,989.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG grew its stake in The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 17.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,343 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 27.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 150,546 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,443,000 after purchasing an additional 32,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 200.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,231 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 4,828 shares during the last quarter.

The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund Company Profile

The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to obtain a high after-tax total return from a combination of capital appreciation and current income. The company was founded on May 23, 2007 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Read More: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.