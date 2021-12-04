The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Descartes Systems Group Inc. a leading provider of software-as-a-service logistics solutions. It is delivering results across the globe today for organizations that operate logistics-intensive businesses. Descartes’ logistics management solutions combine a multi-modal network, the Descartes Global Logistics Network, with component-based ‘nano’ sized applications to provide messaging services between logistics trading partners, book-to-bill services for contract carriers and private fleet management services for organizations of all sizes. These solutions and services help Descartes’ customers reduce administrative costs, billing cycles, fleet size, contract carrier costs, and mileage driven and improve pick up and delivery reliability. Descartes Systems Group Inc. is headquartered in Waterloo, Canada. “

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on DSGX. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $65.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Barclays increased their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $71.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TD Securities increased their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $74.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $88.94.

DSGX stock opened at $76.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a PE ratio of 92.36 and a beta of 1.01. The Descartes Systems Group has a 12-month low of $55.63 and a 12-month high of $91.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.38.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.07. The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 18.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that The Descartes Systems Group will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DSGX. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 61.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 428 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in The Descartes Systems Group in the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,035 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.16% of the company’s stock.

About The Descartes Systems Group

The Descartes Systems Group, Inc engages in the provision of logistics technology solutions. It offers B2B connectivity and messaging, broker and forwarder enterprise systems, customs and regulatory compliance, ecommerce shipping and fulfillment, global trade intelligence, routing, mobile and telematics, and transportation management.

