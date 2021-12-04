The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-three brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $345.48.

EL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $384.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $348.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th.

Shares of EL traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $335.30. 1,463,748 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,227,496. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.64, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Estée Lauder Companies has a twelve month low of $231.97 and a twelve month high of $357.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $329.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $323.05.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.22. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 43.78% and a net margin of 17.83%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Estée Lauder Companies will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. This is a positive change from Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is currently 29.09%.

In other news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 1,500 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.66, for a total transaction of $504,990.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 10,432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.04, for a total value of $3,307,361.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,087,584 shares of company stock valued at $714,015,289. 12.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Atria Investments LLC increased its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 10,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,108,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV increased its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 1.0% during the second quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 3,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 3.0% during the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 1.2% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 0.4% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,421,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. 62.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

