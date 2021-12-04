The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC

Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,015 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 30 shares during the quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $990,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 38.5% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 133 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the second quarter valued at about $69,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the second quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Boit C F David purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the second quarter valued at about $104,000. Institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $390.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $323.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $406.17.

HD opened at $407.81 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $368.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $338.56. The firm has a market cap of $425.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.26, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.98. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $246.59 and a twelve month high of $416.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $36.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.87 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 786.90%. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.18 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 44.12%.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 18,878 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.19, for a total transaction of $7,460,396.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 14,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.83, for a total transaction of $5,713,319.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

See Also: Why are trading ranges significant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.