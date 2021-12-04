The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST) Director Sells $4,381,014.24 in Stock

The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST) Director Jeremy Liew sold 529,108 shares of Honest stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.28, for a total transaction of $4,381,014.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of HNST stock traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.80. 1,462,824 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,552,299. The Honest Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.60 and a 12 month high of $23.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 4.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.50.

Honest (NASDAQ:HNST) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06). On average, equities analysts expect that The Honest Company, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on HNST. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Honest from $20.00 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of Honest from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Honest from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $17.50 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, August 16th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Honest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Honest from $18.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.95.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in Honest in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Honest in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in Honest in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. boosted its stake in Honest by 735.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 3,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Honest in the 2nd quarter worth about $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.75% of the company’s stock.

Honest Company Profile

The Honest Company, Inc manufactures and sells baby, personal, and beauty care products. It offers products in the areas of diapers, bath, body, beauty, cleaning, gifts, kids, and clothing. The company serves customers through digital and retail sales channels, such as its website and third-party ecommerce sites, as well as brick and mortar retailers.

