The India Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IFN) Short Interest Down 30.4% in November

The India Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IFN) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,900 shares, a decline of 30.4% from the October 31st total of 17,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 82,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IFN. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in The India Fund in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in The India Fund in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new stake in The India Fund in the second quarter valued at about $82,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in The India Fund in the second quarter valued at about $124,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in The India Fund by 27.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,734 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 2,327 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 19.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IFN traded down $0.36 on Friday, hitting $22.00. 111,150 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,951. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.39. The India Fund has a one year low of $19.24 and a one year high of $23.78.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 20th were issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This is an increase from The India Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 17th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.09%.

The India Fund Company Profile

The India Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of India. It seeks to invest in stocks of small-cap, mid-cap, and large-cap companies. The fund employs a quantitative and fundamental analysis with a bottom-up stock picking and asset allocation approach to create its portfolio.

