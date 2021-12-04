The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 27,643 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the previous session’s volume of 121,092 shares.The stock last traded at $27.95 and had previously closed at $27.09.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of The Liberty Braves Group from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of The Liberty Braves Group from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Liberty Braves Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.06 and its 200 day moving average is $27.08.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in The Liberty Braves Group by 4.4% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 1.2% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 55,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 1.7% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 52,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the period. Boyar Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 2.8% in the third quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 2.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 51,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.21% of the company’s stock.

The Liberty Braves Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:BATRK)

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

