The Real Brokerage Inc. (NASDAQ:REAX) Short Interest Update

The Real Brokerage Inc. (NASDAQ:REAX) saw a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 284,700 shares, an increase of 27.2% from the October 31st total of 223,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 190,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Real Brokerage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Real Brokerage in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target for the company.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Real Brokerage by 657.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 14,321 shares in the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Real Brokerage during the third quarter worth $55,000. Black Swift Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Real Brokerage by 48.1% during the third quarter. Black Swift Group LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Real Brokerage by 280.9% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 50,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 37,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Real Brokerage by 300.0% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 97,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 73,275 shares in the last quarter. 71.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Real Brokerage (NASDAQ:REAX) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. As a group, research analysts predict that Real Brokerage will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Real Brokerage
The Real Brokerage Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology-powered residential real estate brokerage company. The company provides its agents a mobile focused tech-platform to run their business, as well as for attracting business terms and wealth building opportunities. It operates through a network of approximately 1,895 agents.
