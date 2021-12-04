The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) EVP Sells $122,900.00 in Stock

The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 2,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.45, for a total value of $122,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE SO opened at $62.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $66.59 billion, a PE ratio of 22.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.46. The Southern Company has a fifty-two week low of $56.69 and a fifty-two week high of $67.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $62.58 and a 200-day moving average of $63.55.

Get Southern alerts:

Southern (NYSE:SO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.15 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 13.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.29%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Southern by 20.8% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 180,178 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,200,000 after buying an additional 30,999 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in Southern during the second quarter worth about $57,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in Southern by 3.4% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 52,910 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,202,000 after buying an additional 1,723 shares in the last quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC purchased a new position in Southern during the second quarter worth about $983,000. Finally, Country Trust Bank grew its position in Southern by 75.1% during the second quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 6,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 2,819 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.23% of the company’s stock.

SO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Southern from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Southern from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Guggenheim raised Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Southern from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.42.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

See Also: Outperform Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.