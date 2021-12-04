The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Holdings Raised by Keudell Morrison Wealth Management

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in Southern were worth $1,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Davis R M Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Southern by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 4,915 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Southern by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 11,704 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $708,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southern by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,122 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. SNS Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southern by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 8,376 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Southern by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 25,497 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.23% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SO. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Southern from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Southern from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Southern from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Southern has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.42.

In other Southern news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.45, for a total transaction of $122,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.04, for a total value of $167,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 89,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,976,683.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 86,347 shares of company stock valued at $5,735,871 in the last quarter. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:SO opened at $62.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.55. The company has a market cap of $66.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.46. The Southern Company has a 52-week low of $56.69 and a 52-week high of $67.54.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.15 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 13.40%. Southern’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. Southern’s payout ratio is currently 93.29%.

About Southern

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

