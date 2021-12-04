The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Stake Decreased by Wallington Asset Management LLC

Wallington Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 300,939 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 1,625 shares during the period. TJX Companies accounts for about 3.3% of Wallington Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Wallington Asset Management LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $19,856,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi bought a new position in TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $690,308,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,919,820 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,680,094,000 after purchasing an additional 3,513,433 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 577.6% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 3,887,241 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $262,078,000 after purchasing an additional 3,313,551 shares in the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 83.4% in the 2nd quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 6,286,628 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $423,844,000 after purchasing an additional 2,859,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 63.2% in the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 4,438,009 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $299,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718,100 shares in the last quarter. 87.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 18,000 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.59, for a total value of $1,288,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TJX Companies stock opened at $70.69 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $67.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.30. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.15 and a 1 year high of $76.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.33.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. TJX Companies had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 49.70%. The firm had revenue of $12.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.49%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of TJX Companies to a “top pick” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.15.

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

