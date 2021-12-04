The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) Increases Dividend to $0.89 Per Share

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 2nd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a dividend of 0.89 per share on Monday, January 31st. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. This is a positive change from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79.

Shares of TSE TD opened at C$95.59 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$89.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$86.79. The company has a market cap of C$173.97 billion and a PE ratio of 11.27. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12-month low of C$70.25 and a 12-month high of C$96.75.

TD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cormark boosted their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$100.00 to C$106.00 in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$91.00 to C$104.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank to C$106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. CIBC upped their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$99.00 to C$108.00 in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$95.00 to C$94.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$97.75.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network.

