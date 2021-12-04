The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Stock Holdings Lifted by Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC

Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 76.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,616 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,132 shares during the quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $398,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Keel Point LLC bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $226,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 718.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 221 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. Institutional investors own 83.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TRV opened at $149.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.69 billion, a PE ratio of 10.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $156.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.36. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $132.75 and a 12-month high of $163.29.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.60. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The firm had revenue of $8.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.70%.

In related news, SVP Douglas K. Russell sold 14,689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $2,379,618.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 6,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.87, for a total transaction of $960,019.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,570 shares of company stock worth $4,289,845 in the last ninety days. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TRV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $167.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.40.

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

