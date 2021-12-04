Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) Receives $126.80 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $126.80.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TRI shares. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$160.00 to C$165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $118.00 to $122.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st. BNP Paribas raised shares of Thomson Reuters from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $130.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of TRI traded down $1.71 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $118.97. 407,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 453,147. Thomson Reuters has a 1-year low of $78.04 and a 1-year high of $123.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.95 billion, a PE ratio of 9.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $117.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.10.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 102.75% and a return on equity of 7.48%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Thomson Reuters will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.327 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. Thomson Reuters’s payout ratio is presently 12.54%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Man Group plc raised its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 109,811 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,908,000 after buying an additional 30,797 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 745,998 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $74,241,000 after buying an additional 40,700 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,894,878 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $584,974,000 after buying an additional 256,533 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 76,488 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,597,000 after buying an additional 4,728 shares during the period. Finally, Clarius Group LLC acquired a new stake in Thomson Reuters during the 2nd quarter worth about $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.89% of the company’s stock.

Thomson Reuters Corp. engages in the provision of news and information for professional markets. It operates through the following segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax and Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment provides research and workflow products to law firms and government.

