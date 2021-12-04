ThreeFold Achieves Market Cap of $3.56 Million (TFT)

ThreeFold (CURRENCY:TFT) traded down 8.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 4th. One ThreeFold coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0439 or 0.00000091 BTC on exchanges. ThreeFold has a market capitalization of $3.56 million and approximately $54,311.00 worth of ThreeFold was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, ThreeFold has traded 12.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002066 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001661 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.93 or 0.00059707 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $65.37 or 0.00134890 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $91.06 or 0.00187898 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003388 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000591 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,019.99 or 0.08295350 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $310.63 or 0.00641003 BTC.

About ThreeFold

TFT uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 1st, 2018. ThreeFold’s total supply is 476,220,974 coins and its circulating supply is 81,181,457 coins. ThreeFold’s official message board is forum.threefold.io . The Reddit community for ThreeFold is /r/threefold/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ThreeFold’s official website is threefold.io . ThreeFold’s official Twitter account is @threefold_io

Founded in 2016, ThreeFold is a fully comprehensive peer-to-peer Internet and Cloud stack that enables universal access to a smart contract based infrastructure. ThreeFold allows any digital workload including blockchains, IoT networks, oracles, decentralized organizations and applications, to be hosted natively on their tamper-proof and ultra-efficient decentralised infrastructure.

TFT is a utility token that was designed to ensure anyone can participate in exchanging Internet and Cloud resources in the network without intermediaries. It incentivises node operators with monthly income and is used by developers to build and run workloads. Learn more about ThreeFold on their [website](https://threefold.io/).

What makes ThreeFold Unique?

ThreeFold is the first blockchain-enabled infrastructure to start from scratch on the Linux Kernel. Their state-of-the-art technology enables quantum security and up to 10x energy savings for storage workloads.

With solutions highlighted by a quantum-safe storage system, a next-generation docker container environment and a secure peer-to-peer network, what they created is the most comprehensive, secure and decentralized Internet and cloud infrastructure in the world.

Buying and Selling ThreeFold

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ThreeFold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ThreeFold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ThreeFold using one of the exchanges listed above.

