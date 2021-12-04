Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Acquires 35,047 Shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) by 388.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 44,065 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 35,047 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $17,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 2.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,727,382 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,477,051,000 after purchasing an additional 99,945 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 2.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,102,250 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $833,059,000 after purchasing an additional 41,777 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 35.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,168,606 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $463,083,000 after purchasing an additional 306,719 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 20.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,067,137 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $422,875,000 after purchasing an additional 183,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 13.6% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,031,795 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $408,870,000 after purchasing an additional 123,380 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on COO. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Cooper Companies from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Cooper Companies from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Cooper Companies from $445.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Cooper Companies from $405.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Cooper Companies from $453.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cooper Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $429.62.

In other news, Director Gary S. Petersmeyer sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.73, for a total transaction of $793,314.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, COO Daniel G. Mcbride sold 72,624 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.13, for a total value of $32,690,241.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 79,387 shares of company stock worth $35,732,390 over the last ninety days. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of COO opened at $391.56 on Friday. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $327.44 and a 52-week high of $463.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $408.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $411.76. The firm has a market cap of $19.31 billion, a PE ratio of 6.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.83.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The medical device company reported $3.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.37 by ($0.09). Cooper Companies had a net margin of 102.48% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The business had revenue of $759.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $748.17 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.16 earnings per share. Cooper Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 13.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

