Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Decreases Position in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans trimmed its position in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) by 15.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 591,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 111,623 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.29% of Unum Group worth $16,803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Unum Group by 1.5% during the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 27,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in Unum Group by 0.7% during the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 62,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Unum Group by 49.4% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Unum Group by 46.3% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its position in shares of Unum Group by 3.8% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 13,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.03% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on UNM. Barclays upped their price objective on Unum Group from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Unum Group in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.88.

Unum Group stock opened at $23.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of 5.95, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.69. Unum Group has a 52 week low of $20.78 and a 52 week high of $31.98.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. Unum Group had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 6.01%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Unum Group will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. Unum Group’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

Unum Group announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, October 25th that allows the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 4.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Unum Group Company Profile

Unum Group is engaged in providing financial protection benefits. It operates through the following segments: Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, Closed Block and Corporate. The Unum US segment comprises of group long-term and short-term disability insurance, group life and accidental death and dismemberment products, and supplemental and voluntary lines of business.

