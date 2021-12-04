Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Grows Stock Position in Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY) by 50.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 525,125 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 175,905 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Sun Country Airlines were worth $19,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Sun Country Airlines during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Sun Country Airlines by 303.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Sun Country Airlines during the first quarter worth about $57,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Sun Country Airlines during the second quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Sun Country Airlines by 2,407.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 4,815 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.92% of the company’s stock.

SNCY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Sun Country Airlines from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sun Country Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on Sun Country Airlines from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Sun Country Airlines from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.00.

In related news, CFO David M. Davis sold 27,030 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $946,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CMO Brian Edward Davis sold 806 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.55, for a total value of $29,459.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 9,174,270 shares of company stock valued at $287,747,294 in the last three months.

SNCY stock opened at $26.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.15 and a 1 year high of $44.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.65.

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $173.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.15 million. Sun Country Airlines had a return on equity of 1.35% and a net margin of 12.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 122.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sun Country Airlines Company Profile

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, provides scheduled passenger service, air cargo service, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. As of May 17, 2021, it operated a fleet of 43 aircraft, including 31 passenger and 12 cargo aircraft.

