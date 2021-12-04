Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $16.19 Million Stock Holdings in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its holdings in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 74,926 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,938 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Zscaler were worth $16,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Zscaler by 47.2% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,436,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102,347 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Zscaler by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,953,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,230,000 after acquiring an additional 37,199 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Zscaler by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,689,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,973,000 after acquiring an additional 80,960 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Zscaler by 43.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,200,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,281,000 after acquiring an additional 364,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Zscaler by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 974,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,597,000 after acquiring an additional 61,915 shares in the last quarter. 42.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZS opened at $313.35 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $313.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $260.74. Zscaler, Inc. has a 1 year low of $157.03 and a 1 year high of $376.11. The company has a market capitalization of $43.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -162.36 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $230.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.33 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 39.94% and a negative net margin of 38.93%. Zscaler’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.28) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Zscaler, Inc. will post -2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 81,568 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.97, for a total transaction of $21,939,344.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Karen Blasing sold 2,000 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.67, for a total value of $529,340.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $995,953.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 367,329 shares of company stock valued at $101,184,361 in the last 90 days. 21.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on ZS shares. Truist upped their price target on Zscaler from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Zscaler in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $410.00 target price for the company. Bank of America increased their target price on Zscaler from $260.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Zscaler from $275.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of Zscaler in a report on Friday, September 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $354.37.

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, digital experience, and cloud protection. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

