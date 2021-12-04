Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Makes New $17.72 Million Investment in iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 228,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,717,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.60% of iShares Global Financials ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IXG. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF by 150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000.

NYSEARCA IXG opened at $78.27 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.64. iShares Global Financials ETF has a 12 month low of $62.50 and a 12 month high of $84.17.

Ishares S&P Global Financials Sector Index Fund, formerly iShares Global Financials ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s deems part of the financial sector of the economy and important to global markets, as represented by the S&P Global 1200 Financials Sector Index (the Index).

