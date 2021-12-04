Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Reduces Stock Position in AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans reduced its holdings in shares of AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 246,144 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,637 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.59% of AMC Networks worth $16,442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in AMC Networks by 1,475.3% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 291,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,462,000 after acquiring an additional 272,859 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in AMC Networks by 160.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 289,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,359,000 after acquiring an additional 178,624 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in AMC Networks by 54.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 305,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,383,000 after acquiring an additional 107,465 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of AMC Networks by 170.3% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 167,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,164,000 after buying an additional 105,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of AMC Networks by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,166,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,922,000 after buying an additional 79,079 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.63% of the company’s stock.

In other AMC Networks news, Vice Chairman Joshua W. Sapan sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.32, for a total transaction of $1,492,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 28.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMC Networks stock opened at $38.55 on Friday. AMC Networks Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.47 and a 52-week high of $83.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.13 and a 200-day moving average of $50.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.24.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $1.57. The business had revenue of $810.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.89 million. AMC Networks had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 68.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AMC Networks Inc. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of AMC Networks from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AMC Networks from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of AMC Networks from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of AMC Networks from $55.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.67.

AMC Networks, Inc is a holding company, which engages in owning and management of cable television networks through its subsidiaries. It operates through the National Networks and International and Other segments. The National Networks segment includes activities of AMC Studios operations, AMC Broadcasting and Technology, and national programming networks, namely: AMC, WEtv, BBC AMERICA, IFC, and SundanceTV in the U.

