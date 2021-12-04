Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 1,708 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans trimmed its holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 227,963 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,708 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in American Electric Power were worth $19,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in American Electric Power by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 14,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 3,165 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in American Electric Power by 7,226.8% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 309,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,204,000 after purchasing an additional 305,547 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in American Electric Power during the 2nd quarter valued at about $278,749,000. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. increased its stake in American Electric Power by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 1,297,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,724,000 after purchasing an additional 93,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management increased its stake in American Electric Power by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 127,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AEP opened at $82.34 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $83.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $41.47 billion, a PE ratio of 17.56, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.35. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.80 and a 52-week high of $91.49.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.61% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The business’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. This is an increase from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.14%.

AEP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Electric Power presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.13.

In related news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.64, for a total value of $177,744.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,300 shares of company stock worth $520,653. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

