Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 175,738 Shares of Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans cut its holdings in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) by 39.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 266,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 175,738 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Kilroy Realty were worth $18,544,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KRC. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 1,267.9% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kilroy Realty in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 177.4% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Kilroy Realty in the first quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 11.5% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KRC. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kilroy Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Kilroy Realty from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Kilroy Realty from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Kilroy Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.17.

In other Kilroy Realty news, CAO Merryl Elizabeth Werber sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.00, for a total transaction of $71,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Heidi Rena Roth sold 12,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.92, for a total value of $900,400.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of KRC opened at $65.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.67, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74. Kilroy Realty Co. has a one year low of $54.26 and a one year high of $74.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.60.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $232.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.76 million. Kilroy Realty had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 71.39%. Kilroy Realty’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kilroy Realty Co. will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This is an increase from Kilroy Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Kilroy Realty’s payout ratio is presently 36.94%.

Kilroy Realty Corp. engages in the development, acquisition, and management of office and mixed-use real estate assets. It owns, develops, acquires and manages real estate assets, consisting primarily of Class A properties in the coastal regions of Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego County, the San Francisco Bay Area and Greater Seattle.

