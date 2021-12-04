Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Trims Holdings in Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lowered its holdings in Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) by 65.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 327,456 shares of the company’s stock after selling 625,693 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 1.66% of Tactile Systems Technology worth $17,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TCMD. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Tactile Systems Technology by 2,300.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,111,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065,040 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Tactile Systems Technology by 228.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 416,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,698,000 after purchasing an additional 289,734 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Tactile Systems Technology by 2,049.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 213,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,110,000 after purchasing an additional 203,707 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Tactile Systems Technology in the second quarter valued at $8,135,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 49.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 338,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,627,000 after buying an additional 112,102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.34% of the company’s stock.

TCMD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Tactile Systems Technology from $70.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Tactile Systems Technology from $62.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Tactile Systems Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Tactile Systems Technology from $44.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.50.

TCMD opened at $19.00 on Friday. Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.81 and a 12 month high of $64.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $376.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.72 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 3.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.42.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.20). Tactile Systems Technology had a return on equity of 6.32% and a net margin of 3.79%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

About Tactile Systems Technology

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc is a medical technology company. It develops and provides innovative medical devices for the treatment of chronic diseases at home. The company focus on advancing the standard of care in treating chronic diseases in the home setting to improve patient outcomes and quality of life and help control rising healthcare expenditures.

