Tidal Finance (TIDAL) Market Capitalization Hits $4.96 Million

Tidal Finance (CURRENCY:TIDAL) traded down 3.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 4th. In the last week, Tidal Finance has traded 26.3% lower against the US dollar. One Tidal Finance coin can now be purchased for $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges. Tidal Finance has a total market capitalization of $4.96 million and $688,571.00 worth of Tidal Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001250 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00004100 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.70 or 0.00041870 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00008028 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $117.95 or 0.00238617 BTC.

Tidal Finance Profile

Tidal Finance (CRYPTO:TIDAL) is a coin. It launched on March 19th, 2021. Tidal Finance’s total supply is 19,838,000,001 coins and its circulating supply is 865,226,229 coins. Tidal Finance’s official Twitter account is @tidaldefi

According to CryptoCompare, “Tidal Finance is a project to establish a decentralized insurance marketplace in DeFi space to connect insurance sellers and buyers to cover smart contract hacks risk. Tidal offers the functionality to create custom insurance pools for one or more protocols. The main objective of the platform is to maximize capital efficiency and return to attract LP’s, while offering competitive insurance premiums to attract buyers. “

