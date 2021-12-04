Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.33 EPS

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The specialty retailer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.33, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Tilly’s had a return on equity of 25.75% and a net margin of 6.20%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share.

Shares of TLYS stock opened at $16.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $505.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 2.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.04. Tilly’s has a 12-month low of $7.85 and a 12-month high of $17.80.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 6th.

In related news, Director Janet Kerr sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.07, for a total value of $112,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 28.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Tilly’s by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 160,543 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,250,000 after buying an additional 7,154 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Tilly’s by 152.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 122,805 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,720,000 after buying an additional 74,106 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Tilly’s by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 83,186 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after buying an additional 6,384 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Tilly’s by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,877 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 1,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Tilly’s by 62.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,829 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,848 shares during the last quarter. 61.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on TLYS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tilly’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. B. Riley upped their price objective on Tilly’s from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Pivotal Research upped their price objective on Tilly’s from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st.

Tilly’s Company Profile

Tilly’s, Inc engages in the retail of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories. Its stores are located in retail centers, including malls, lifestyle centers, power centers, community centers, outlet centers, and street-front locations. The company was founded by Hezy Shaked and Tilly Levine in 1982 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

