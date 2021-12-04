Timothy W. Byrne Sells 1,320 Shares of United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM) Stock

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM) CEO Timothy W. Byrne sold 1,320 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.15, for a total transaction of $159,918.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

USLM stock opened at $121.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $687.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.76 and a beta of 0.70. United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.50 and a 12 month high of $156.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $124.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.73.

United States Lime & Minerals (NASDAQ:USLM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $52.31 million during the quarter. United States Lime & Minerals had a net margin of 19.92% and a return on equity of 14.31%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. United States Lime & Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.89%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellsworth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 3,153 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,160 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,308,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,647 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,156,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United States Lime & Minerals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $518,000. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 61.9% during the 2nd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 12,096 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,682,000 after buying an additional 4,623 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.65% of the company’s stock.

United States Lime & Minerals Company Profile

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc engages in manufacture and sale of lime and limestone products. It operates through the Lime and Limestone Operations and Natural Gas Interests segments. The Lime and Limestone Operations segment supplies the construction, environmental, industrial, metals, roof shingle, oil and gas services, and agriculture industries.

