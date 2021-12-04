Tokenomy (TEN) Market Capitalization Achieves $12.41 Million

Tokenomy (CURRENCY:TEN) traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 3rd. One Tokenomy coin can currently be bought for $0.0620 or 0.00000122 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Tokenomy has traded down 4.5% against the US dollar. Tokenomy has a total market cap of $12.41 million and $226,201.00 worth of Tokenomy was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001148 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001964 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00003839 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.70 or 0.00042624 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $121.14 or 0.00237941 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001958 BTC.

Tokenomy Coin Profile

Tokenomy is a coin. Its genesis date was January 20th, 2018. Tokenomy’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins. The official message board for Tokenomy is medium.com/@tokenomy . Tokenomy’s official website is www.tokenomy.com . The Reddit community for Tokenomy is https://reddit.com/r/tokenomyofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Tokenomy’s official Twitter account is @TokenomyCom and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Tokenomy aims to foster financial inclusion and provide access to anyone who wants to be connected with alternative funding networks and global innovation. The Tokenomy founders are the leading members of Bitcoin Indonesia, one of the largest bitcoin and blockchain startup in South East Asia with over 1,000,000 registered users. Tokenomy’s goal is to become a one-stop platform providing both tokenization and liquidity. The platform will offer a global token market access on one hand, and the ability for anyone, from small entrepreneurs to large enterprise businesses, to issue proprietary tokens and plug themselves into crypto liquidity pool for reliable and easy crowdfunding on the other. The token issuers on Tokenomy can hold token sales for their proprietary tokens on the platform as well as listing the tokens on Tokenomy's exchange for trading. Furthermore, by having a shared login with Bitcoin.co.id, which has over 1,000,000 users, Tokenomy instantly has access to a huge user pool. “

Tokenomy Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tokenomy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tokenomy should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tokenomy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

