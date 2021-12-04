TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) Downgraded to “Neutral” at BTIG Research

BTIG Research cut shares of TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on BLD. KeyCorp boosted their price target on TopBuild from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Truist lifted their price objective on TopBuild from $253.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on TopBuild from $246.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Benchmark raised TopBuild from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $275.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on TopBuild from $253.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $268.70.

BLD opened at $269.45 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $246.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $218.90. The company has a market capitalization of $8.87 billion, a PE ratio of 27.98 and a beta of 1.54. TopBuild has a 1 year low of $161.35 and a 1 year high of $284.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.05 by ($0.10). TopBuild had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 22.67%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that TopBuild will post 10.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other TopBuild news, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.46, for a total value of $1,057,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John S. Peterson sold 4,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.84, for a total value of $1,142,784.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLD. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of TopBuild by 1,058.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 139 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of TopBuild in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of TopBuild by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 296 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of TopBuild by 138.1% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 419 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of TopBuild in the 2nd quarter valued at about $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.12% of the company’s stock.

About TopBuild

TopBuild Corp. is an installer and distributor of insulation products and other building products to the U.S. construction industry. It operates through two segments: Installation and Distribution. The Installation segment provides insulation installation services nationwide through its TruTeam contractor services business branches located in the U.S.

