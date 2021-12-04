Topps Tiles’ (TPT) Buy Rating Reiterated at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Topps Tiles (LON:TPT) in a report issued on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. Liberum Capital currently has a GBX 110 ($1.44) target price on the stock.

LON TPT opened at GBX 64.80 ($0.85) on Tuesday. Topps Tiles has a one year low of GBX 53 ($0.69) and a one year high of GBX 81 ($1.06). The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 64.69 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 69.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 664.02, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of £127.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.80.

Get Topps Tiles alerts:

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be issued a GBX 3.10 ($0.04) dividend. This is a positive change from Topps Tiles’s previous dividend of $2.30. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a yield of 4.86%.

Topps Tiles Plc engages in the retail and wholesale distribution of ceramic and porcelain tiles, natural stone, and related products for residential and commercial markets in the United Kingdom. The company offers bathroom, kitchen, floor, wall, and mosaic tiles, under floor heating products, wet room tools, and hand tools and accessories, as well as fixing and finishing products, including adhesives and primers, grouts, silicone, trims, doorbars, and matting and leveling products.

Further Reading: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Topps Tiles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Topps Tiles and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.