Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) Downgraded by Veritas Investment Research to “Reduce”

Veritas Investment Research cut shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) from a buy rating to a reduce rating in a research note released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a $91.00 rating on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research report on Friday, August 27th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research report on Friday. They set a hold rating and a C$104.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$95.00 to C$94.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Barclays restated an outperform rating and set a C$89.00 target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research report on Thursday. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$89.00 to C$93.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Toronto-Dominion Bank currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$97.75.

Get Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

Shares of TSE TD opened at C$95.59 on Friday. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a fifty-two week low of C$70.25 and a fifty-two week high of C$96.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$89.56 and a 200-day moving average of C$86.79. The stock has a market cap of C$173.97 billion and a PE ratio of 11.27.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. This is a positive change from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is 37.25%.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network.

Featured Story: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.