Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) PT Raised to C$105.00

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$94.00 to C$105.00 in a report released on Saturday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 9.84% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on TD. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$93.00 to C$106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$89.00 to C$93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Barclays reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$89.00 price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note on Thursday. Desjardins upped their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$100.00 to C$107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$91.00 to C$104.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$97.82.

Shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank stock opened at C$95.59 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$89.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$86.79. The company has a market cap of C$173.97 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.27. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12-month low of C$70.25 and a 12-month high of C$96.75.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network.

