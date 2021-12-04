Torrent Capital (CVE:TORR) Shares Down 6.9%

Shares of Torrent Capital Ltd. (CVE:TORR) were down 6.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$1.06 and last traded at C$1.08. Approximately 1,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 17,272 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.16.

The firm has a market cap of C$26.17 million and a PE ratio of 2.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.13.

About Torrent Capital (CVE:TORR)

Torrent Capital Ltd., an investment company and merchant bank, invests primarily in the securities of public and private companies. It also provides merchant banking services to select companies, as well as advisory services for corporate finance and capital markets. The company was formerly known as Metallum Resources Inc and changed its name to Torrent Capital Ltd.

Further Reading: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Torrent Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Torrent Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.