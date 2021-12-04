Toth Financial Advisory Corp Has $2.24 Million Position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL) by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,005 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,135 shares during the quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares were worth $2,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares in the second quarter valued at $2,310,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 114.3% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. F3Logic LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares in the second quarter valued at $230,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares in the second quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares in the third quarter valued at $934,000.

Get Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares alerts:

Shares of SOXL stock opened at $62.93 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.53. Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares has a 12 month low of $27.27 and a 12 month high of $72.49.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOXL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL).

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.