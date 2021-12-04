Toth Financial Advisory Corp Has $621,000 Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp trimmed its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 4.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 233 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 12 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Well Done LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.2% during the second quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 188 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.9% during the second quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 106 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Wade Financial Advisory Inc boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.5% during the second quarter. Wade Financial Advisory Inc now owns 273 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.0% during the second quarter. Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC now owns 400 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 16.0% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 29 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. 31.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 48 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,896.12, for a total value of $139,013.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,802.28, for a total value of $760,456.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 222,929 shares of company stock valued at $501,754,830 in the last quarter. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $2,850.41 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2,866.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $2,730.32. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,699.00 and a 52 week high of $3,037.00. The company has a market cap of $1.89 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. The business had revenue of $65.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $16.40 earnings per share. Alphabet’s revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 earnings per share for the current year.

GOOG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3,925.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $3,034.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,089.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,203.55.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

