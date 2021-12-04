Toth Financial Advisory Corp Purchases 63 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,485 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in Home Depot during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 133 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 2nd quarter worth about $69,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 2nd quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Boit C F David acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 2nd quarter worth about $104,000. 69.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $407.81 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $246.59 and a 12-month high of $416.56. The stock has a market cap of $425.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $368.51 and its 200-day moving average is $338.56.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.51. Home Depot had a return on equity of 786.90% and a net margin of 10.79%. The company had revenue of $36.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.12%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HD shares. Truist boosted their target price on Home Depot from $325.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. OTR Global lowered Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Home Depot from $385.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Home Depot from $390.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Home Depot from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $406.17.

In related news, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 14,544 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.83, for a total value of $5,713,319.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 18,878 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.19, for a total value of $7,460,396.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.