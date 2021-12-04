Toth Financial Advisory Corp Sells 208 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp cut its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,843 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 208 shares during the quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of NIKE during the second quarter valued at about $615,556,000. Parnassus Investments CA purchased a new position in shares of NIKE during the second quarter valued at about $553,035,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of NIKE by 15.2% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 23,084,530 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,566,329,000 after purchasing an additional 3,045,282 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of NIKE by 2,853.9% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,324,815 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $192,403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of NIKE by 32.2% during the second quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,316,232 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $530,190,000 after purchasing an additional 806,859 shares in the last quarter. 64.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 10,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.80, for a total transaction of $1,696,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.99, for a total transaction of $15,499,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 247,589 shares of company stock worth $40,048,835. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NKE opened at $170.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $269.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.93. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $125.44 and a 52 week high of $179.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $163.05 and a 200 day moving average of $157.43.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.47 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 48.98%. NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 3rd. This is an increase from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.18%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on NIKE from $180.00 to $176.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. BTIG Research lowered NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on NIKE from $168.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.44.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

