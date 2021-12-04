Toth Financial Advisory Corp Trims Stock Holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp reduced its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,924 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54 shares during the quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties were worth $445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IIPR. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 1,526.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 242,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,425,000 after acquiring an additional 227,651 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,817,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,152,000 after acquiring an additional 128,585 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 989.0% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 52,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,020,000 after acquiring an additional 47,672 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,198,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,545,000 after acquiring an additional 38,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 215,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,181,000 after acquiring an additional 33,134 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Innovative Industrial Properties alerts:

Shares of IIPR stock opened at $252.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.88 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 80.69 and a quick ratio of 80.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $256.57 and a 200 day moving average of $227.13. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $148.87 and a 1 year high of $288.02.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.04. Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 7.10% and a net margin of 58.40%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. This is a positive change from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 138.57%.

In related news, Chairman Alan D. Gold sold 2,987 shares of Innovative Industrial Properties stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.95, for a total value of $101,408.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gary A. Kreitzer sold 2,775 shares of Innovative Industrial Properties stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.24, for a total value of $100,566.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,349,034. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,293 shares of company stock valued at $361,214 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Innovative Industrial Properties from $175.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $256.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Innovative Industrial Properties from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on Innovative Industrial Properties from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on Innovative Industrial Properties from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Innovative Industrial Properties currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.25.

About Innovative Industrial Properties

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of industrial properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New York, North Dakota, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

Read More: Trading based on a resistance level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IIPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.