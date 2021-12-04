ToughBuilt Industries (NASDAQ:TBLT) Receives Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

ToughBuilt Industries (NASDAQ:TBLT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a report released on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $1.50 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target points to a potential upside of 302.36% from the stock’s current price.

TBLT stock opened at $0.37 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.60. The stock has a market cap of $48.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 0.57. ToughBuilt Industries has a fifty-two week low of $0.36 and a fifty-two week high of $1.78.

Get ToughBuilt Industries alerts:

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bard Associates Inc. lifted its stake in ToughBuilt Industries by 14.0% during the second quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 988,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $823,000 after purchasing an additional 121,500 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in ToughBuilt Industries by 164.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 112,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 69,880 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in ToughBuilt Industries by 44.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 417,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 128,815 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in ToughBuilt Industries by 11.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,470,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,887,000 after buying an additional 362,159 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in ToughBuilt Industries by 355.2% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 116,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 90,983 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.77% of the company’s stock.

ToughBuilt Industries, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and construction products for the building industry in the United States and internationally. It offers tool pouches, tool rigs, tool belts and accessories, tools bags, totes, various storage solutions, and office organizers/bags for laptop/tablet/cellphones, etc.; and kneepads.

See Also: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for ToughBuilt Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ToughBuilt Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.