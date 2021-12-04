TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:NRDY) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.17 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:NRDY) to announce ($0.17) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for TPG Pace Tech Opportunities’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.05) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.27). TPG Pace Tech Opportunities reported earnings per share of ($2.62) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 93.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, March 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TPG Pace Tech Opportunities will report full-year earnings of ($1.08) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.62) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.19) to ($0.14). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow TPG Pace Tech Opportunities.

Get TPG Pace Tech Opportunities alerts:

Several research firms have commented on NRDY. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities in a research note on Friday, November 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.14.

NYSE NRDY opened at $5.37 on Wednesday. TPG Pace Tech Opportunities has a 52 week low of $5.28 and a 52 week high of $13.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.47.

In other news, major shareholder Light Street Capital Managemen purchased 451,113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.96 per share, for a total transaction of $3,590,859.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory Mrva acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.08 per share, for a total transaction of $182,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NRDY. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in TPG Pace Tech Opportunities in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities during the 2nd quarter worth $150,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities during the 1st quarter worth $306,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 56,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 6,767 shares during the period. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 155,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,548,000 after buying an additional 7,359 shares during the period.

TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Company Profile

TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as TPG Pace III Holdings Corp. and changed its name to TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp.

Further Reading: Stock Market News Sentiment

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TPG Pace Tech Opportunities (NRDY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPG Pace Tech Opportunities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.