Traders Buy High Volume of Cigna Call Options (NYSE:CI)

Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Stock investors bought 37,848 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 840% compared to the average volume of 4,026 call options.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Cigna by 5.2% in the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 945 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Kings Point Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Cigna by 19.0% in the third quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 295 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC increased its stake in shares of Cigna by 0.4% in the second quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 12,373 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,933,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Cigna by 0.3% in the third quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 15,585 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,119,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Outfitter Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Cigna by 0.8% in the second quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC now owns 6,430 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 87.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CI opened at $199.86 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $209.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $221.75. Cigna has a 12-month low of $190.88 and a 12-month high of $272.81. The firm has a market cap of $66.24 billion, a PE ratio of 8.40, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The health services provider reported $5.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.23 by $0.50. Cigna had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 13.72%. The firm had revenue of $44.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Cigna will post 20.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 6th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.81%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Cigna from $270.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Cigna from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Cigna from $270.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Cigna from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cigna in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $265.77.

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

