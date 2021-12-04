TradeStars Price Up 77.3% This Week (TSX)

TradeStars (CURRENCY:TSX) traded down 7.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 4th. In the last week, TradeStars has traded 77.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One TradeStars coin can now be bought for about $0.21 or 0.00000429 BTC on popular exchanges. TradeStars has a market capitalization of $2.87 million and approximately $302,557.00 worth of TradeStars was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002028 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001679 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.77 or 0.00060293 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,100.58 or 0.08305666 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.16 or 0.00065136 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 17.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.09 or 0.00083233 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,708.88 or 0.98659208 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002628 BTC.

About TradeStars

TradeStars’ total supply is 48,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,548,646 coins. TradeStars’ official Twitter account is @tradestarsOK

TradeStars Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TradeStars directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TradeStars should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TradeStars using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

