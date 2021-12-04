Tranquility Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 90,566 Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG)

Tranquility Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 90,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,896,000. Change Healthcare makes up approximately 1.0% of Tranquility Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CHNG. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Change Healthcare by 55.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,186,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,490,000 after buying an additional 1,842,558 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Change Healthcare by 7.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,908,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,770,000 after buying an additional 1,573,952 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Change Healthcare by 39.9% during the second quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 5,430,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,124,000 after buying an additional 1,550,000 shares in the last quarter. Abrams Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Change Healthcare by 12.5% during the second quarter. Abrams Capital Management L.P. now owns 13,943,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,267,000 after buying an additional 1,543,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in shares of Change Healthcare by 70.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,313,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,293,000 after buying an additional 958,000 shares in the last quarter. 94.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Change Healthcare alerts:

CHNG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Change Healthcare to a “buy” rating and set a $25.75 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Change Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Change Healthcare from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Change Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.81.

In other news, SVP Paul Rareshide sold 4,579 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.60, for a total transaction of $94,327.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Steven B. Martin sold 8,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.35, for a total value of $189,096.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.51% of the company’s stock.

CHNG stock opened at $20.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -135.53, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.42. Change Healthcare Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.33 and a 1 year high of $24.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.95.

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $826.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $833.09 million. Change Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 13.08% and a negative net margin of 1.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Change Healthcare Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Change Healthcare Company Profile

Change Healthcare, Inc engages in the development of healthcare technology platform that offers data and analytics-driven solutions. It operates through the following segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services. The Software and Analytics segment provides solutions for revenue cycle management, provider network management, payment accuracy, value-based payments, clinical decision support, consumer engagement, risk adjustment and quality performance, and imaging and clinical workflow.

Read More: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG).

Receive News & Ratings for Change Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Change Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.