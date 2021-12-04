Tranquility Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Tranquility Partners LLC grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,464 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,279 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories comprises 1.3% of Tranquility Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Tranquility Partners LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $2,654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. 72.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Shares of NYSE ABT opened at $130.27 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $230.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $105.32 and a 52 week high of $131.60.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.56 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 28.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.67%.

ABT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $128.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $132.28 target price for the company. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.94.

In related news, SVP Michael J. Pederson sold 23,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.05, for a total value of $2,969,182.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Philip P. Boudreau sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.49, for a total transaction of $1,011,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

Recommended Story: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.