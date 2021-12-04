Tranquility Partners LLC Has $1.03 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Tranquility Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,895 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $1,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $336,014,000. United Services Automobile Association boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3,496.0% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 1,276,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,983,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240,768 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 6,341.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 876,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,973,000 after purchasing an additional 862,998 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,792,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,826,000 after purchasing an additional 256,130 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,466,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,667,000 after purchasing an additional 201,748 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IJH opened at $269.72 on Friday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12-month low of $220.99 and a 12-month high of $292.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $276.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $272.02.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

