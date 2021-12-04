Tranquility Partners LLC Has $745,000 Stock Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Tranquility Partners LLC boosted its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 26.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,905 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,432 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $745,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ABBV. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 294.3% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.86% of the company’s stock.

ABBV stock opened at $118.85 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $112.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.96. The company has a market capitalization of $210.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.30, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.82. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.55 and a 52-week high of $121.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.01.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $14.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.30 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 166.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.83 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $1.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.75%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is 123.81%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ABBV shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Societe Generale raised shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of AbbVie from $142.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $124.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $116.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.58.

In other news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 51,844 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.38, for a total transaction of $6,033,604.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

