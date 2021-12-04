Tranquility Partners LLC Raises Stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Tranquility Partners LLC raised its stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,773 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 585 shares during the quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new stake in Amphenol in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,627,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amphenol in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,504,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 1,058,059 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $72,382,000 after purchasing an additional 176,783 shares during the last quarter. Natixis lifted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 37.2% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 316,383 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $21,644,000 after purchasing an additional 85,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 178,835 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $12,242,000 after purchasing an additional 6,153 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.83% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 27,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.25, for a total value of $2,096,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 54,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.53, for a total value of $4,632,244.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on APH. Truist Securities upped their price target on Amphenol from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Truist increased their target price on Amphenol from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Amphenol from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.05.

APH stock opened at $81.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50-day moving average is $79.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.11. Amphenol Co. has a 1 year low of $58.58 and a 1 year high of $86.05.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 25.73% and a net margin of 14.43%. Amphenol’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 20th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. This is a positive change from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.42%.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies; and Cables Products and Solutions segments.

