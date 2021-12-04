Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) Short Interest Update

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) saw a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 160,500 shares, an increase of 29.1% from the October 31st total of 124,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 86,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days. Currently, 2.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of Travelzoo stock opened at $9.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.77. Travelzoo has a twelve month low of $8.67 and a twelve month high of $19.83. The firm has a market cap of $116.46 million, a P/E ratio of 26.39 and a beta of 1.87.

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). Travelzoo had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 929.93%. The business had revenue of $15.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Travelzoo will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Ralph Bartel sold 15,100 shares of Travelzoo stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.06, for a total value of $151,906.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Holger Bartel sold 6,100 shares of Travelzoo stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.90, for a total transaction of $60,390.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 135,424 shares of company stock valued at $1,448,478. Insiders own 54.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TZOO. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Travelzoo in the third quarter worth about $49,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Travelzoo in the second quarter worth about $84,000. Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new position in shares of Travelzoo in the third quarter worth about $117,000. Natixis bought a new stake in shares of Travelzoo during the third quarter worth approximately $153,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Travelzoo by 5.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 21,880 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. 32.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Travelzoo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Barrington Research decreased their target price on shares of Travelzoo from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.00.

Travelzoo operates as a global media commerce company that engages in the provision of information to subscribers and website users about travel, entertainment and local deals available from various companies. Its publications and products include the Travelzoo website (travelzoo.com); the Travelzoo iPhone and Android apps; the Travelzoo Top 20 e-mail newsletter; and the Newsflash e-mail alert service.

