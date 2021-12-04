Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) Director Michael F. Golden Sells 4,795 Shares

Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) Director Michael F. Golden sold 4,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.53, for a total value of $640,276.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSE TREX opened at $134.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.77 and a beta of 1.45. Trex Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.97 and a twelve month high of $138.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $113.67 and a 200 day moving average of $106.40.

Get Trex alerts:

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The construction company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $335.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.01 million. Trex had a return on equity of 35.57% and a net margin of 20.21%. Trex’s quarterly revenue was up 45.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Trex by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,256,511 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $739,656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036,320 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Trex by 111.1% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,682,629 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $376,401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,938,142 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Trex by 8.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,445,938 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $352,209,000 after acquiring an additional 265,287 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Trex by 0.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,216,678 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $328,776,000 after acquiring an additional 24,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trex by 0.6% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,153,468 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $321,433,000 after acquiring an additional 19,332 shares during the last quarter. 92.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on TREX shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Trex from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Barclays boosted their price target on Trex from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Trex from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on Trex from $108.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.00.

About Trex

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

Featured Article: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Trex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.