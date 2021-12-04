TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE) Short Interest Down 19.6% in November

TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,580,000 shares, a drop of 19.6% from the October 31st total of 6,940,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 639,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.7 days. Approximately 6.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In related news, Director Robert Buce sold 10,952 shares of TrueCar stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total transaction of $49,284.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRUE. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in TrueCar by 584.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,144 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 6,954 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in TrueCar during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in TrueCar during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in TrueCar during the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in TrueCar by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,083 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 2,540 shares during the last quarter. 93.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TRUE opened at $3.37 on Friday. TrueCar has a 12 month low of $3.14 and a 12 month high of $6.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $323.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.62.

Several research firms have issued reports on TRUE. BTIG Research cut TrueCar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on TrueCar from $5.25 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised TrueCar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TrueCar has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.88.

TrueCar Company Profile

TrueCar, Inc engages in the operation of data-driven online platform which provides dealers and automakers with automobile information. It provides pricing transparency about what other people paid for their cars. The company products include Used Cars for Sale, Sell My Car, Local Pricing, and Lease a Car.

